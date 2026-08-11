Major security crackdown drives down July Baghdad crime

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Crime in Baghdad declined in July as security forces stepped up operations across the capital, carrying out thousands of arrests, seizing hundreds of weapons and dismantling several drug-trafficking networks, the Baghdad Operations Command (BOC) reported on Tuesday.

BOC detailed that its units seized 662 weapons of different types and registered more than 6,000 firearms. Authorities also impounded 65,079 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations and took legal action against those responsible.

During the month, several drug-trafficking networks were dismantled, with suspects arrested and quantities of narcotics and equipment used for drug consumption seized. Authorities also confiscated large quantities of unlicensed ammunition, along with various materials and equipment.