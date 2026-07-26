Kuwait restores traffic at Abdaly Border Crossing with Iraq

Shafaq News- Basra

Kuwait reopened the Abdaly Border Crossing with Iraq on Sunday, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani's office announced, three days after drone attacks prompted authorities to suspend traffic through the crossing.

On Thursday, Kuwait's Defense Ministry said that the repeated attacks by "hostile drones" caused material damage at the border post but no casualties.

Safwan–Abdaly is the only land border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait and serves as a key route for passenger travel and trade.