Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces have discovered and destroyed 16 explosive devices and components left behind by ISIS in the Makhoul mountain range (Jabal Makhoul), the Saladin Police Command said on Wednesday.

The explosives were found during a security operation in the Ain Arjab area, where a joint force of SWAT officers, emergency police personnel, and explosives experts searched the rugged terrain with support from the Iraqi Army's 91st Brigade.

The force uncovered seven shaped-charge explosive devices and nine detonating strips. Explosives experts handled the materials and destroyed them at the site after taking the necessary safety precautions.

The Command indicated that search and clearance operations would continue in coordination with military units to remove explosives left behind by ISIS, reduce security risks, and protect residents in the area.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, the group continues to operate through scattered cells in rural and remote parts of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces. Iraqi forces have repeatedly targeted these cells, including in operations that uncovered an ISIS cache in Saladin province and seized 185 containers of ammunition in Nineveh.

Read more: ISIS attacks in Kirkuk test Iraq's post-coalition security