Iraqi security arrests three for impersonating security agents

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s National Security Service announced the arrest of three individuals for impersonating agency personnel and soliciting money from citizens in exchange for false employment promises.

According to a statement from the agency, two individuals were apprehended in Al-Diwaniyah during a sting operation while attempting to collect payments. A third was taken into custody in Diyala while receiving money from a citizen under the pretense of securing a job within the agency.

The suspects have been formally questioned and referred to the judiciary for further legal proceedings.

Last week, the National Security Service dismantled three similar networks operating in Al-Diwaniyah, Diyala, and Babil provinces. Several government employees were also arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for fictitious job offers.