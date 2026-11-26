Shafaq News- Nineveh

The Iraqi army's 16th Division commander ordered troops on Thursday to close all informal roads and crossings along the Nineveh–Erbil boundary, after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi directed forces to seal unofficial routes into the Kurdistan Region as part of a crackdown on oil smuggling.

An army source told Shafaq News that Maj. Gen. Arkan Jamil Al-Miyahi ordered troops to secure the routes against infiltration and smuggling, maintain readiness, step up intelligence gathering and coordinate with forces already in the area.

A separate source said that federal customs police had closed the Al-Waleed trade crossing with Syria, without giving further details. The crossing, on the Faysh Khabur–Rabia road, was administered by the Faysh Khabur crossing authority and used for trade between the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria.

Read more: Al-Zaidi orders federal control of Kurdistan crossings