Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi Interior Minister Yasser Sukhail al-Maliki arrived in Kirkuk on Sunday to discuss security challenges and efforts to strengthen stability across the province.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that Kirkuk Governor and State Minister Mohammed Samaan Agha welcomed al-Maliki at Kirkuk International Airport. The minister later met with several lawmakers to discuss public services, and key issues facing the province.

During his visit, al-Maliki is also scheduled to meet with security commanders to review the situation in Kirkuk and its surrounding districts, assess the performance of security forces, and consider measures to bolster stability.

His visit comes hours after Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Lieutenant General Saad Harbiya and Ground Forces Commander Lieutenant General Qasim Mohammed Saleh al-Mohammadi traveled to the province, where they inspected military deployments, assessed troop readiness, and reviewed security measures across Kirkuk and surrounding areas.