Iraq warns against politicizing “Israeli base” claims

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) on Monday reiterated that no unauthorized foreign forces are operating on Iraqi territory, dismissing recent reports and political claims about a secret “Israeli base” in the country’s western desert.

In a statement, the command described allegations regarding foreign military sites in the desert areas of Karbala and Najaf provinces as inaccurate, urging media outlets and politicians not to circulate “unverified information.”

It referred to a March 5, 2026 security incident east of al-Nukhaib, where Iraqi forces from Karbala and Najaf clashed with “unidentified and unauthorized detachments” backed by aircraft, leaving one Iraqi security member dead, two others wounded, and a military vehicle damaged.

According to the JOC, Iraqi forces later intensified operations and maintained a security presence across the area, prompting the groups to withdraw under aerial cover, as regular search missions continue across desert sectors extending to Iraq’s international borders.

The command also accused some political figures of exploiting the case through statements made “without knowledge of the facts,” warning that such claims damage Iraq’s reputation and undermine its security institutions. It further warned of legal action against anyone spreading “misleading information or malicious rumors” that harm Iraq’s sovereignty.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported on Sunday that Israel had operated a secret military base in Iraq’s western desert during the 2026 war with Iran, allegedly deploying commando teams, emergency medical units, and special forces to the remote area. The JOC later announced that search operations in the western desert found no evidence of foreign troops or military equipment.

A lawmaker from Iraq’s Shiite Badr bloc, however, told Shafaq News on Monday that a joint “US-Israeli” military camp still exists in western Iraq. The MP also criticized the Interior Ministry, the Joint Operations Command, and border forces, noting that the area falls under the responsibility of Iraq’s border guards.