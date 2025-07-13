Iraq unveils long-range thermal camera system

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

Iraq’s General Company for Communication and Power Equipment has successfully designed and implemented a portable thermal camera system, the company announced on Sunday.

Engineers at the Al-Kindi plant in Nineveh province developed the system, which features an advanced ASH_THC_50SR thermal camera capable of detecting heat signatures up to six kilometers away. The infrared-based technology combines optical and digital zoom functions, allowing for high-resolution night vision and continuous 360-degree surveillance.

Fawaz Mufleh Dark, the company’s director, explained that the system’s design is flexible, enabling it to accommodate longer-range cameras with coverage extending to 9, 15, 20, or even 30 kilometers depending on operational needs.

He also described the system as a “model solution” for securing borders, land crossings, oil fields, and other strategic locations, stressing that this development aligns with international standards for advanced surveillance and thermal imaging technologies.

The Al-Kindi plant, which opened its thermal camera production facility in December 2024, has an annual capacity to manufacture 1,000 units. The facility offers a range of options with detection distances reaching up to 30 kilometers to support both security agencies and civilian users.