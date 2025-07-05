Thermal unit online: 300 megawatts set to power Iraq’s grid

Shafaq News - Babil

Iraq’s Electricity Ministry will add 300 megawatts to the national grid with the activation of the final thermal unit at the Mussayib power station, Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel announced on Saturday.

During an inspection visit to the facility in Babil province, the minister reviewed production levels and assessed ongoing maintenance and upgrade operations.

Fadel praised the engineering and technical teams for executing the repairs with what he described as “smooth and efficient performance,” urging continued efforts to stabilize electricity supply and meet public demand.

The power station includes four generation units. According to the ministry, comprehensive rehabilitation of Units 2, 3, and 4 has been completed, while Unit 1 is expected to be reconnected within 48 hours.

Iraq faces chronic power shortages, particularly during summer, and the Mussayib upgrade follows similar efforts to bolster grid capacity nationwide.