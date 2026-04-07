Iraq takes custody of released American journalist

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities took custody of American journalist Shelley Kittleson on Tuesday after Iran-aligned armed faction Kataib Hezbollah released her following a week in captivity, a security source told Shafaq News.

Travel procedures for her departure from Iraq are expected to be completed within hours.

The group announced Kittleson’s release earlier today, with its security official Abu Mujahid al-Assaf saying the decision came "in appreciation of the national positions" of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.