Iraq takes 27th spot for gun fatalities

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranks among countries with elevated firearm-related death rates, placing 27th out of 40 globally, US-based CEO World magazine found on Sunday.

According to the data shared, small arms cause around 250,000 deaths each year worldwide, with more than 700 people killed daily. In Iraq, the annual firearm-related death rate stands at 10.6 per 100,000 people, placing the country in the lower half of the ranking but still above many nations.

At the top of the list, Afghanistan recorded the highest rate at 56.8 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Jamaica at 55.4, the US Virgin Islands at 49.0, and Honduras at 32.7.

Further down, the Bahamas ranked fifth with 32.6 deaths per 100,000 people, while Saint Lucia followed in sixth place at 30.6, and Yemen came seventh at 30.5. At the lower end of the ranking, the United States recorded a rate of 6.7 deaths per 100,000 people, placing it 40th among the countries included.