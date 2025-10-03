Iraq security roundup: Arrests and seizures

Shafaq News

Below is a roundup of major security and public safety incidents across Iraq on October 3, 2025:

- Illegal Crossing Foiled (Diyala)

Police in Bani Saad arrested a bus driver carrying 19 Syrian nationals who had entered Iraq without permits. The driver was charged under Article 240 of the Penal Code.

- Federal Worker Detained (Dhi Qar)

A National Security Service unit arrested a government employee in Suq al-Shuyoukh on charges of blackmailing a woman in Baghdad.

- PMF Vehicle Stolen (Dhi Qar)

Unidentified assailants stole a pickup truck belonging to a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member in al-Duwaieh district.

- Hazardous Cargo Seized (Basra)

Authorities seized barrels of dangerous chemical substances at Umm Qasr port. The materials were intercepted by the intelligence service and the Border Ports Authority; their origin remains unclear.