Iraq security brief: Suicide attack foiled, arrests nationwide

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 27.

- Residency Violations Detentions (Karbala)

Karbala police said a joint committee detained 27 Arab and foreign nationals for violating residency rules after field monitoring of foreign labor. Detainees were handed to the deportation unit to complete legal procedures.

- Minor Rescued in Trafficking Case (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said anti-trafficking units rescued a minor held and exploited in Baghdad and arrested those involved.

- Counterfeit Gold Materials Seized (Saladin)

Military intelligence said it seized fake gold bars and tools used for gold counterfeiting in Shirqat, and referred the materials to competent authorities.

- Land Dispute Killing (Dhi Qar)

A security source said a man in his 20s was shot dead in Fadhiliya, south of Nasiriyah, in a dispute over farmland. Five suspects were detained for investigation.

- Suicide Attack Foiled at Restaurant (Al-Anbar)

The National Security Service (INSS) said it arrested an ISIS member wearing a suicide belt in the Five Kilo area. A security source told Shafaq News the suspect was intercepted inside Hewa al-Kurdi restaurant in Ramadi and the belt was dismantled with no casualties.

- Father and Son Stabbed in Fuel Station Fight (Kirkuk)

A security source said a dispute at the 9 Nissan fuel station in Kirkuk escalated into a knife attack, injuring a father and his son.

- Motorcycle Theft Gang Busted (Baghdad)

Karkh police said they arrested a gang accused of stealing motorcycles, led by suspects known by nicknames including “al-Wawi” and “Mimi,” and seized tools allegedly used in thefts.

- Life Sentences for Drug Traffickers (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the Karkh criminal court sentenced three drug traffickers to life in prison, including a foreign national, after they were found with large quantities of methamphetamine intended for sale.

- Self-Harm Incidents Under Investigation (Nineveh / Najaf)

Nineveh police said a young man from Hammam al-Alil who broadcast a self-harm attempt online survived and is receiving treatment in a Kurdistan Region hospital, adding he faces prior and recent drug-related rulings. Separately, a security source in Najaf reported the death of a 21-year-old who died after a self-harm incident.