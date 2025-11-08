Iraq security brief: Forces secure polling centers, teen survives self-immolation

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 8, 2025.

- Phone Ban at Polling Stations (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi Army has banned soldiers from using mobile phones while guarding polling stations during the upcoming elections after videos surfaced of troops jokingly referring to teachers as “the enemy.” The Ministry of Defense later denied issuing any directive to confiscate phones from personnel assigned to secure polling centers.

- Forces Secure Polling Centers (Nationwide)

The Joint Operations Command confirmed that security and military units have taken control of schools designated as polling sites, praising Anbar Police for repairing and cleaning several facilities and urging continued readiness ahead of election day.

- Child Seriously Injured by Stray Bullet (Baghdad)

A six-year-old boy suffered a critical head injury after being struck by a stray bullet and was transferred by his father to Al-Fallujah General Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

- Teen Attempts Suicide (Dhi Qar)

A 16-year-old boy in Al-Gharraf District, Dhi Qar province, tried to set himself on fire due to psychological distress, but relatives managed to save him. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.