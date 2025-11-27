Iraq security brief: Female officer detained, suicides reported

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 27, 2025.

- Female Officer arrested for Firing during Dispute (Baghdad)

Security forces detained a woman with the rank of major in the Community Police Directorate after she fired shots into the air during a confrontation with another woman on Al-Khayzaran Street in Al-Saydiya, south of Baghdad.

- Three Suicide Cases Recorded (Baghdad)

Baghdad police documented three separate suicide incidents across the capital. A young man died after shooting himself inside his home in the Al-Umari area in eastern Baghdad. In a second case, a 2003-born man hanged himself inside his room in Al-Nahrawan, southeast of the capital. The third incident involved a woman who ingested toxic substances at her residence in Al-Abeedi. Investigations have been opened into all three cases, and forensic experts were instructed to verify the circumstances of the woman’s death due to suspicions surrounding the incident.