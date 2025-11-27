Iraq security brief: Female officer detained, suicides reported

Iraq security brief: Female officer detained, suicides reported
2025-11-27T21:27:26+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 27, 2025.

- Female Officer arrested for Firing during Dispute (Baghdad)

Security forces detained a woman with the rank of major in the Community Police Directorate after she fired shots into the air during a confrontation with another woman on Al-Khayzaran Street in Al-Saydiya, south of Baghdad.

- Three Suicide Cases Recorded (Baghdad)

Baghdad police documented three separate suicide incidents across the capital. A young man died after shooting himself inside his home in the Al-Umari area in eastern Baghdad. In a second case, a 2003-born man hanged himself inside his room in Al-Nahrawan, southeast of the capital. The third incident involved a woman who ingested toxic substances at her residence in Al-Abeedi. Investigations have been opened into all three cases, and forensic experts were instructed to verify the circumstances of the woman’s death due to suspicions surrounding the incident.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon