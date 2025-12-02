Iraq’s security brief: Criminal arrests, terror hideouts, and prison death

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public-safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 2, 2025.

Gold Theft Suspect Arrested (Baghdad)

Security forces in western Baghdad arrested a woman accused of stealing gold jewelry from a shop in the Karkh district. Investigators identified the suspect through intelligence gathering and surveillance work, recovered the stolen items, and referred her to the judiciary.

Forgery and Document-Broker Arrested (Baghdad)

The Ministry of Labor detained a woman accused of forging official papers and conducting illegal transaction-brokering inside and outside the ministry’s complex. Intelligence teams set up a sting operation after reviewing CCTV footage. Seized items included voter cards, job-seeker IDs, several applications, and a falsified financial-disbursement letter. She was handed over to Al-Azamiyah Criminal Investigation for further action.

Young Man Commits Suicide (Nineveh)

A 22-year-old man died after shooting himself inside his home in the village of al-Sibaya, Rabia sub-district, northwest of Mosul. Police transferred the body to the forensic department and opened an investigation to determine the motive.

Hotel Cordoned After Fatal Stabbing (Basra)

Security forces surrounded a hotel in Umm al-Mabarrem Square, central Basra, following the fatal stabbing of a man at dawn. No additional details were immediately available as the investigation continues.

Woman Sentenced to Death for Drug Possession (Basra)

The Basra Criminal Court issued a death sentence against a woman found with 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, tramadol, and cannabis. The court ruled under Article 27/1 of the 2017 Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law.

ISIS Hideout Discovered (Al-Anbar)

Military intelligence in the 7th Infantry Division raided an abandoned ISIS hideout in al-Qaim district. Old ammunition and deteriorated weapons were recovered and destroyed on site by an engineering unit.

Baath Promoter Arrested (Al-Anbar)

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) apprehended a man accused of promoting the banned Baath Party and distributing inciting leaflets in al-Karma district. He was arrested after judicial warrants were secured and transferred to security authorities for legal procedures.

Young Man Dies by Poisoning (Baghdad)

A man in his mid-20s died after ingesting arsenic inside his home in Baghdad al-Jadida district. The body was transferred to the forensic department, and authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the suicide.

Two Prison Sentences in Separate Crimes (Dhi Qar)

A Dhi Qar criminal court sentenced a man to two years in prison for killing his sister by hanging in a so-called “honor killing” in central Nasiriyah. In a separate ruling, another man received an 18-year sentence for committing at least seven motorcycle thefts.

Nearly 40,000 Released Under Amnesty Law (Baghdad)

The Higher Judicial Council reported that 38,787 detainees and convicts have been released so far under the amended general amnesty law. Restored funds reached ≈ $95.3 million. The law was passed in January 2025 and went into effect following directives from the judiciary.

Detainee Dies After Medical Emergency (Basra)

A detainee held under Article 28 of the 2017 Narcotics Law died after suffering a medical emergency inside Basra Central Prison. He was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Basra Human Rights Office said it is monitoring the forensic report to determine the cause of death.