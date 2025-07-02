Iraq’s Shalamcheh crossing bust: 2Kg gold seized

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Border Ports Authority foiled an attempt to smuggle gold through the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.

Alaa Al-Qaisi, the authority’s spokesman, informed Shafaq News that a force from the Shalamcheh Directorate apprehended a foreign traveler carrying more than 2 kilograms of gold, attempting to smuggle it out of Iraq.

The suspect and the confiscated gold were then handed over to the Shalamcheh Customs Police Center for further legal proceedings.

Located in southeastern Iraq’s Basra province, the Shalamcheh border crossing serves as a vital international transit point connecting Iraq with Iran. It facilitates commercial trade, religious pilgrimage, and passenger travel between the two countries.

The crossing remains a key focus of security operations, with Iraqi authorities maintaining strict surveillance to prevent smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities.