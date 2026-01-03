Iraq’s Maysan sees security tensions after Sadrist commander killed

Shafaq News– Maysan

Overnight unrest swept through the southern Iraqi city of Amarah, Maysan, in the wake of the assassination of a senior commander in the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, prompting security forces to intervene to restore order.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the killing of Hussein Al-Allaq, known as “al-Dalij,” earlier on Friday triggered angry reactions later that night among members of Saraya Al-Salam, the armed wing affiliated with the PSM.

The unrest, he clarified, included gunfire into the air and the burning of the office of Maysan Provincial Council Chairman Mustafa Daeer, stressing that the situation did not escalate into armed confrontations with Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, led by Qais al-Khazali.

As tensions spread across parts of the city, Iraqi security forces imposed a curfew in Amarah and closed several main roads.

A security source told Shafaq News earlier that Iraqi courts had issued warrants against Al-Allaq in multiple cases, including allegations linking him to the killing of Wissam Al-Alawi, who headed Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s office in Maysan province, and his brother several years ago.