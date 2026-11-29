Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Energy Police entered Level C alert, the country’s highest level of military and security readiness, on Sunday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source suggested that the measure could be linked to the redeployment of brigades, the relocation of regiments, and the recall of personnel on leave.

The alert requires units to reach maximum preparedness, personnel to report for duty, and leave to be restricted or suspended in anticipation of potential security emergencies.

The Energy Police has recently come under increased scrutiny as part of Iraq’s crackdown on oil smuggling. On November 24, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal of the First Energy Police Brigade commander, his deputy, and two division directors, while tasking the force with securing oil fields and monitoring them through surveillance cameras.

On November 21, authorities detained eight Energy Police personnel, including five officers, pending an investigation into oil smuggling in Najaf province. In Nineveh, an officer and a noncommissioned officer from the force received seven-year prison sentences for their involvement in a petroleum product smuggling network.

Read more: Al-Zaidi sacks officials over oil smuggling