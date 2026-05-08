Iraq rejects claims of clandestine weapons grant to Lebanon

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry dismissed on Friday reports about a grant of light weapons to Lebanon outside official channels, noting that the request dates back to 2023.

Lebanese General Security director Hassan Choucair, according to the ministry, submitted the request during a visit to Baghdad as part of official security coordination with Iraqi authorities, seeking logistical and security support, including light weapons, generators, and other equipment.

However, authorities have not carried out the transfer due to security conditions and regional developments, including escalating tensions and conflict, which halted the procedures.