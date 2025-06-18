Iraq launches Arab nuclear crisis cell over Iran-Israel tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraq has launched a regional crisis cell to respond to potential nuclear emergencies, as Israeli military operations targeting Iranian nuclear facilities escalate.

In a statement, the National Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Regulatory Commission (I-NRC) announced on Wednesday the formation of the joint operations room, in coordination with Arab counterparts, to monitor radiological risks stemming from ongoing military strikes.

“The goal is to safeguard populations, protect the environment, and uphold nuclear safety and security,” it explained.

The crisis unit was reportedly approved during a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Salem Hamdi, Director-General of the Arab Atomic Energy Agency, and Sabah Hassan Al-Hussaini, Head of the Arab Network of Nuclear Regulators (ANNuR). Representatives from nuclear regulatory authorities in Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Kuwait, Libya, Bahrain, Tunisia, and Sudan also participated.