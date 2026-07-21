Iraq jails two for promoting ISIS on social media

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Central Criminal Court sentenced two convicts to five years and one month in prison for posting "extremist racist ideologies" on social media.

The two supported ISIS by promoting the group online, inciting and planning terrorist operations as members of what authorities described as a "lone wolves cell," the judiciary's media office said.

The sentence was issued under Article 10 of Law No. 32 of 2016, which prohibits the Baath Party and racist, terrorist, and takfiri entities and activities.

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