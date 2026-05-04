Iraq jails four over Baath-related activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council sentenced on Monday four individuals to six years in prison over affiliation with and promotion of the banned Baath Party.

In a statement, the council said Baghdad’s Karkh Criminal Court issued the ruling after authorities found materials promoting Baathist ideology on the defendants’ mobile phones. The case was linked to activities recorded in Kirkuk during 2025 and 2026.

The court based its decision on Article 8 (First) of Iraq’s Baath Party Ban Law No. 32 of 2016, along with Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code relating to participation in criminal acts.

On April 26, Iraq’s Federal Court of Cassation acquitted former lawmaker Haider al-Mulla of charges related to promoting the banned Baath Party.