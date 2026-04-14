Iraq hands death sentence to ISIS member over attack on security forces

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced an ISIS member to death for a 2017 deadly attack on Iraqi security forces in Diyala province, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The convicted militant, along with an ISIS-linked group, targeted an Iraqi Army unit in the town of Saadiya, killing an army captain and wounding 12 personnel.

The ruling was issued under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

Earlier this month, Baghdad's Al-Karkh Criminal Court handed down a separate death sentence against another ISIS member for involvement in attacks targeting security forces and civilians, including the abduction of Yazidi women and the killing of men during the group’s attack on Sinjar in August 2014.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency