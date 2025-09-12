Iraq arrests suspects in Baghdad mosque killing

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested suspects in the killing of a Sunni religious figure at a mosque in southern Baghdad, the Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the death of Sheikh Abdul Karim al-Qarghouli, imam of Karim al-Nasser Mosque in the Dora district, and pledged to release further details later.

تنويه صادر عن وزارة الداخليةhttps://t.co/UOF3WhfCsc pic.twitter.com/Pf3MpQ5TQn — وزارة الداخلية العراقية (@socialmoigoviq) September 12, 2025

A security source told Shafaq News that al-Qarghouli died of cardiac arrest after a dispute with worshippers during Friday prayers.

The Sunni Endowment denounced the killing as a “cowardly criminal act,” while parliamentarian Nihal al-Shammari accused the Endowment’s leadership of negligence, describing it as a factor behind the “horrific” incident.