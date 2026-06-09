Iraq advances crime-fighting agreement with Spain

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved a bill to ratify a cooperation pact with Spain on security and combating crime, which Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi described as part of efforts to strengthen the country's external relations.

In April 2025, Baghdad and Madrid signed an accord to enhance coordination on security issues and efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crime.

Spain maintains around 300 military personnel in Iraq as part of the Global Coalition against ISIS. Spanish forces train Iraqi counterterrorism units in Baghdad and at bases in the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Iraq's dealings with Spain: Promises and challenges in economic cooperation