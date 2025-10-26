Iraq's Maysan court jails three traffickers for life

Shafaq News – Maysan

On Sunday, the Maysan Criminal Court sentenced three men to life in prison for trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine, the Supreme Judicial Council said.

According to a statement from the Council, investigators found the defendants intended to sell the drug in the southern province, a major hub for narcotics smuggling into Iraq.

Iraq has intensified crackdowns as drug cases surge, particularly in provinces along the Iranian border. In 2024, security forces detained over 14,000 suspects, while courts issued 144 death and 434 life sentences in drug-related cases, according to official data.

