Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tripoli

Iraqi intelligence helped Libyan authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle 1.2 million Captagon pills in Libya, while a Baghdad court sentenced several men to life imprisonment for drug trafficking in a separate case.

Iraq's Interior Ministry said the operation was carried out in coordination between the country’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances and Libya’s National Anti-Narcotics Agency, leading to the arrest of a Libyan national as well.

The Directorate’s International Coordination and Cooperation Department collected intelligence and shared it with Libyan authorities, allowing the two sides to develop a joint plan and coordinate its execution before the traffickers could complete the operation.

Separately, Al-Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced three men to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, the Supreme Judicial Council said.

Security forces seized methamphetamine and cannabis from the defendants, who were convicted of possessing the substances with the intent to traffic them and distribute them among drug users, according to the Council.

Under Iraq’s Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, anyone who illegally imports, produces, stores, trades in, or otherwise handles narcotic or psychotropic substances for trafficking purposes faces life imprisonment or a fixed-term prison sentence, along with a fine ranging from 10 million Iraqi dinars (about $6,605) to 30 million Iraqi dinars (about $19,815).

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