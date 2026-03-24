Iraq: Explosion sounds near Baghdad Airport not linked to attack
2026-03-24T08:13:03+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s Security Media Cell on Tuesday clarified that explosion sounds reported near Baghdad International Airport resulted from controlled detonations rather than hostile activity.
In a statement, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, the head of the Cell, indicated that the blasts were conducted by relevant authorities as part of planned procedures and were not linked to any attack.
Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation