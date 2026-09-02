Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry dismissed 38 officers and 180 other personnel over administrative and financial corruption during the government’s first 100 days, ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Miqdad Miri said on Wednesday.

The 38 officers were permanently discharged after their involvement in graft cases was established, while final court rulings led to the termination of 180 others on similar grounds, according to Miri, who heads the ministry’s Relations and Media Department. Another 3,245 members lost their positions for abandoning their posts amid efforts to enforce discipline and service regulations.

Since the government launched its ongoing Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign on June 28, at least 210 officials, lawmakers, public employees, and business figures were detained through Aug. 9, according to a Shafaq News review.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi