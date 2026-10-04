Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed and two others wounded when an explosive device left behind by ISIS detonated during a search operation north of the Rawa Desert, south of Nineveh, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The blast occurred within the area of responsibility of the 27th Brigade, under the 7th Infantry Division of Al-Jazeera Operations Command.

In May, a security source told Shafaq News that a roadside bomb wounded an Iraqi warrant officer during a search mission by the West Nineveh Operations Command in the province's Hatra Desert.