Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Monday said it foiled major alcohol smuggling operations, seized a warehouse containing about 27,000 cartons and arrested several suspects.

In Al-Anbar, INSS personnel arrested three suspects traveling in a truck loaded with smuggled alcoholic beverages. A separate operation in Kirkuk intercepted a vehicle carrying 850 cartons of unlicensed alcohol, while security personnel in Al-Muthanna arrested a wanted suspect.

The INSS later raided “the largest alcohol warehouse” in Baghdad’s Al-Karrada area, which supplied central and southern provinces. Authorities found about 27,000 cartons, large amounts of cash and various weapons at the site. Six Iraqi and foreign suspects who were inside the warehouse were also arrested.

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