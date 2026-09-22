Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces arrested three suspected members of a human trafficking network while they were allegedly attempting to sell a newborn baby for 2.5 million Iraqi dinars in central Nasiriyah, an Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Authorities transferred the suspects to a detention facility pending further investigation and legal proceedings, the source said.

In July, Iraqi courts recorded 167 human-trafficking cases, down 20% from 209 in June, according to the Supreme Judicial Council. Dhi Qar registered no cases during the month.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights said Iraqi authorities detained 5,107 people in human-trafficking investigations during 2025 and formally identified 385 victims.

Read more: Iraq arrests 5K+ in 2025 human trafficking cases