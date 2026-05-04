INIS intercepts 1M+ narcotics pills

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) on Monday thwarted a drug smuggling operation, seizing more than one million captagon pills and 100 kilograms of hashish before they could be trafficked through the country to neighboring states.

The agency indicated that the network members, made up of Iraqi and foreign nationals, were arrested across several provinces, marking a coordinated effort to disrupt cross-border trafficking routes.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry earlier reported dismantling 1,201 drug networks over the past three years, including 171 international groups. Authorities have seized more than 14 tons of narcotics, while courts have issued 2,318 rulings against offenders, including 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East