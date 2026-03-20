Fresh strike hits Baghdad airport perimeter

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A new attack struck the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Saturday, targeting the area near the logistics support facility, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the strike hit near the site without activation of the C-RAM air defense system, repeating the same pattern recorded during a previous attack on Friday.

The United States Army has not issued any public explanation for the system’s failure to respond in the latest incidents, as reports circulate about the evacuation of US personnel from the location.

The logistics support facility -also known as the diplomatic support center- has faced repeated attacks throughout March, many claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).

The incident comes amid a broader surge in attacks targeting sites linked to US presence in Baghdad and Erbil, alongside escalating regional tensions following the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28.