Shafaq News- Nineveh

A court in Mosul has sentenced former Mosul Sports Club president Raed al-Obaidi to two years in prison for misusing public funds and property entrusted to him during his tenure, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The sentence falls under Article 316 of the Iraqi Penal Code, and legal procedures have been completed to enforce the court's ruling.

No further details about the case were immediately available.

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