Foreign advisers retreat from Iraq’s JOI

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Foreign advisers have withdrawn from Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) aboard cargo aircraft two days earlier, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Italy began withdrawing troops from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region after a drone strike targeted Camp Singara on March 12 without causing casualties among deployed forces.

Cities across the Kurdistan Region have come under repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, with strikes hitting Harir airbase, Erbil International Airport, and the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, reported more than 190 missile and drone attacks on the Region during that period.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation