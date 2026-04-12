Explosive UAV recovered in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A booby-trapped drone was discovered in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday, with preliminary assessments suggesting it may have fallen amid recent Middle East tensions.

No casualties or property damage were reported.

The current joint US-Israeli was on Iran, along with the June 2025 12-day conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran, has turned Iraqi airspace into a hazardous transit zone for missiles and warplanes, exposing the country’s skies to heightened activity amid the absence of a modern air defence system.

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