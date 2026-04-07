Explosions rock Baghdad's Karkh district

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Powerful explosions echoed across the Karkh side of Baghdad on Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News the blasts were likely caused by incoming missiles.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the explosions were accompanied by heavy gunfire near the Green Zone in central Baghdad, as the C-RAM defense system at the US Embassy activated.

Read more: US-Iraq security agreements keep failing: The PMF, dual loyalty, and Baghdad’s sovereignty deficit