Exclusive: F-16 support renewal signals long-term US 'engagement' in Iraq

Shafaq News – Washington

The renewal of the United States' support contract for Iraq’s F-16 fleet shows continued American engagement in the country’s security sector, retired US General Mark Kimmitt said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Kimmitt noted that the Pentagon’s $252 million sustainment contract reflects “commitment to stay engaged in Iraq, regardless of the US troop levels.”

“This is not an expansion of military presence but a routine measure to keep the fleet operational through 2026,” he noted.

He compared the arrangement to American civilian work in Iraq’s energy sector, as US civilian experts will remain in Iraq to “maintain the readiness and capabilities of the critical F16 fleet.” The contract — awarded to Vectrus Systems LLC, now part of V2X — is an annual renewal of a long-running program, he explained.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that the contract includes base operations, life-support services, and security support for the Iraqi side of Balad Air Base, known as the Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base. Work will run through 24 September 2026.

The agreement falls under Foreign Military Sales and was issued as a sole-source procurement, with nearly $124 million obligated at signing.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.