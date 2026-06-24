Electrical short sparks fire at Iraqi PMF base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that swept through five caravans at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility in Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a PMF base in al-Buaitha area of Baghdad's al-Dora district, damaging vehicles belonging to the faction's 56th Brigade. No injuries were reported.

The PMF is a predominantly Shiite umbrella force which was incorporated into Iraq's state security apparatus in 2016.

Preliminary information points to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. A final determination is expected following the completion of a forensic investigation.