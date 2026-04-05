Fire hits PMF guard facilities in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A moderate fire broke out in guard rooms used by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in central Baghdad, prompting a swift response from Civil Defense teams, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Initial indications suggested the incident was not the result of deliberate targeting. At the time of publication, no casualties were reported, while the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, PMF positions across Iraq have come under repeated strikes. The deadliest single incident occurred in al-Habbaniyah, where 15 PMF fighters were killed and 14 others wounded. Based on PMF statements, cumulative casualty figures from the strikes across Iraq have reached at least 160.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began