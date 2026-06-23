Drug authorities arrest top trafficking suspect in Maysan

Shafaq News- Maysan

The Directorate of Narcotics Affairs of Maysan province arrested a “high-priority suspect” known as Abu Shaikha on Tuesday, dismantling “a central node” in a cross-provincial narcotics network, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior stated.

Abu Shaikha is wanted by the judiciary on more than 15 drug trafficking charges and is accused of masterminding the management, smuggling, and distribution of narcotics across several Iraqi provinces. All of his brothers have previously been convicted on similar charges.

Officers detained Abu Shaikha alongside one of his brothers in a remote area of Al-Uzayr district, and seized narcotics and weapons at the time of arrest.

Earlier this month, the directorate also announced dismantling an international criminal network composed of three foreigners accused of smuggling and transporting crystal methamphetamine into Iraq.

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