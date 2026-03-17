Drone crashes in Nineveh without detonation

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A drone went down on Tuesday in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, without detonating, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the unmanned aerial vehicle fell in the village of Nisf Tal, south of Mosul, the provincial capital, during the afternoon.

The incident resulted in no casualties, and no party has claimed responsibility.

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