Drone goes down on farm in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An unidentified drone crashed into a farm in Nineveh province on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source explained that the drone struck the wall of a farm in the Bartella subdistrict, part of al-Hamdaniya district east of Mosul, and exploded immediately afterward.

The incident caused minor material damage but resulted in no casualties.

Civil Defense teams, explosives experts, and forensic units headed to the location to examine the wreckage and determine the circumstances of the crash.

No party has claimed responsibility for the incident.

