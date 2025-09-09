Civil activist Alaa al-Tamimi arrested in Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi security forces arrested civil activist Alaa al-Tamimi from his home in central Basra early Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The reasons for his arrest have not yet been disclosed.

Shafaq News obtained video footage showing the moment of his arrest.

Amnesty International, in a recent submission to the United Nations Universal Periodic Review, flagged Iraq’s failure to implement prior human rights commitments and cited widespread arbitrary arrests, excessive use of force, and lack of accountability in detention centers.

Freedom House rated Iraq as “Not Free” in its Freedom in the World 2025 report, giving the country a score of 31 out of 100 and pointing to severe restrictions on free speech, assembly, and civil society operations.