Bomb defused outside Dhi Qar official’s home

Bomb defused outside Dhi Qar official’s home
2026-09-11T09:21:55+00:00

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

An explosive device was planted outside the home of a Dhi Qar Provincial Council member in southern Iraq on Friday but was defused before it could explode, a security source told Shafaq News.

Personnel from the Anti-Crime Directorate and an explosives team safely removed the device from outside Salem Ajami’s home in Al-Shuhada neighborhood in central Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, according to the source.

Ajami requested legal action against the perpetrator if identified and arrested.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon