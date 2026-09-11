Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

An explosive device was planted outside the home of a Dhi Qar Provincial Council member in southern Iraq on Friday but was defused before it could explode, a security source told Shafaq News.

Personnel from the Anti-Crime Directorate and an explosives team safely removed the device from outside Salem Ajami’s home in Al-Shuhada neighborhood in central Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, according to the source.

Ajami requested legal action against the perpetrator if identified and arrested.