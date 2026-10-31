Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A homemade bomb exploded at a government employee’s home in northern Dhi Qar province on Saturday, damaging the property's entrance gate and his vehicle, a security source told Shafaq News.

The explosion occurred in Al-Rifai district. The employee's identity was not disclosed.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.