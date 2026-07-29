Baghdad court sentences ISIS al-Anbar Wali to death

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) announced on Wednesday that the Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad had sentenced six members of ISIS to death by hanging, including a man the group had designated as its Wali al-Anbar province (governor of al-Anbar)

According to the statement, the investigations established the defendants' responsibility for membership in ISIS, participation in armed terrorist acts, and possession of weapons intended to destabilize security and spread fear among civilians before their referral to the criminal court.

The Karkh Criminal Court issued the death sentences under Article 4/1, in conjunction with Articles 2/3 and 2/7, of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.