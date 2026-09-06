Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi federal and Kurdistan Region security officials discussed tighter border control and intelligence-sharing on Sunday, focusing on smuggling and infiltration, the Security Media Cell said.

The meeting covered joint drills, anti-drug operations, handing wanted suspects to the judiciary, and faster intelligence exchange through joint coordination centers. Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, director of the Commander-in-Chief's Office, chaired the talks with senior federal officials and a delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. The sides also reviewed field plans and issued recommendations to strengthen security cooperation.

On August 15, federal and Kurdistan Region officials also reviewed implementation of Iraq's security arrangement with Iran, focusing on border security, infiltration, and smuggling.